KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Terengganu PAS Youth will reportedly file a police report today over an image generated by the artificial intelligence (AI) mocking the state government over its stance on female athletes’ attire.

Although the image was directed at the state government, Kuala Nerus PAS Youth was quoted by party news outlet HarakahDaily claiming that it had instead insulted Islam.

“Day by day, the number of people who mock Islam is increasing because they feel they have strong connections to hide behind fake accounts.

“We hope that the police will conduct a thorough investigation along with relevant agencies such as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to identify the real mastermind behind this insult to Islam,” it was quoted saying.

The image had shown a human wearing a black burqa covering their whole body while diving into a swimming pool, with a caption saying “Welcome to Afganu!”.

“Afganu” is a portmanteau of Terengganu and Afghanistan, with the latter currently led by hardline Islamists Taliban which has been criticised for its stance on women’s rights — and of which PAS has been compared to.

Earlier this week, Terengganu youth and sports executive councillor Hishamuddin Abdul Karim said he was shocked that two Muslim girls had represented the state in diving at Sukma.

In response, Terengganu Amateur Swimming Association was forced to issue an apology for sending the duo.

Terengganu insisted that all its Muslim athletes must cover themselves up.

Last year, it had transferred the state’s female gymnasts to the wushu team instead after the sporting attire was deemed clashing with the Shariah code.