KOTA KINABALU, Aug 29 — United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia has called for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to assert its autonomy by urging peninsular Malaysian political parties to step aside in the upcoming Sabah state elections.

The former Dewan Rakyat Speaker said that three out of the seven GRS component parties have already expressed support for the coalition to contest all 73 seats available in the election.

“Sabah Progressive Party, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, and Usno have all publicly declared that we want GRS to contest all 73 seats. This means that we do not want West Malaysian parties contesting. That is stand of the three parties,” Pandikar told Malay Mail in a recent interview here.

He added that four other component parties, including Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS), led by GRS president Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, have yet to take a formal stance.

Pandikar, one of GRS’s deputy presidents, highlighted the growing sentiment among Sabahans for greater self-determination, pointing to Sarawak as an example of a successful state government led by a local coalition.

He underscored the importance of Sabahans charting their own course in politics and governance.

“For 60 years, we’ve done everything to build close relations with Umno, but now we still struggle with basic infrastructure like roads, water, and electricity. Perhaps it’s time to try a different approach, like Sarawak.

“If Sabahans want their politics to resemble Sarawak’s, then we have to roll up our sleeves, and gather the courage and tell our peninsular comrades to step aside and not to contest. Let it just be among us,” he said.

Pandikar also commented on the national parties’ continued interest to contest Sabah, particularly when Sabah only has 25 parliamentary seats out of over 100 parliamentary seats in West Malaysia.

He acknowledged that political outcomes ultimately depend on the will of the people.

“What’s the issue if they don’t contest here? Would it be a problem? Sabah and Sarawak would still support the prime minister. We’re not asking for that post,” he asserted.

However, when asked about the likelihood of GRS contesting the state elections independently, Pandikar noted that the matter remains under discussion. GRS has yet to convene a meeting to deliberate on the upcoming elections, which must be held by September 2025.

Pandikar, who narrowly lost the Pintasan seat by 84 votes in the 2020 state elections, expressed confidence that Sabah could financially sustain itself without relying on national parties, provided that it receives the 40 per cent of federal revenue constitutionally owed to the state.

“They are obligated to pay us because it was a condition of our joining Malaysia. If they cannot sustain or look after us, then why not just let us go?

“Why don’t they teach us a lesson: ‘Okay, you big mouth Sabahans, be on your own, let us see. Let Sabah stand on its own,” he said.

“But if you need Sabah, then treat us as equals. Don’t come here and scold us.” he added.

GRS is led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor who has more than two-thirds majority in the Sabah assembly with Sabah Pakatan Harapan and former Sabah Umno assemblymen following a failed coup earlier last year.

Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Bung Moktar Radin withdrew his party’s support for Hajiji who managed to retain power with the support of PH assemblymen and defecting Umno assemblymen.

Hajiji has previously indicated that he was keen to see the Unity Government formula in facing the next election.

However, both Hajiji and Sabah PH have recently said they will keep their options open as they focus on delivering their promises to the people.

Other parties in GRS are Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS) and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS).