KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Malaysians in Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture, Kyushu Island are advised to stay vigilant and exercise maximum caution following an emergency warning on Typhoon Shanshan issued by Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) yesterday.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Tokyo, in its public announcement posted on its Facebook page, also urged Malaysians to avoid unnecessary travelling while in the affected areas or to the affected areas.

“Currently classified as ‘very strong’, the typhoon is expected to bring heavy rain, violent winds, high waves, rough seas, and potential risk of landslides and river flooding,” said the announcement.

Typhoon Shanshan is reportedly approaching Kagoshima Prefecture, with its effects lasting through the weekend, it added.

It said Malaysians in need of consular assistance can get in touch with the embassy through telephone number +81-3-3476-3840 (office hours), +81-80-4322-3366 (emergency) or email at [email protected].

According to Kyodo News Agency, JMA had issued a rare special typhoon warning for most parts of Kagoshima Prefecture in the country’s southwest as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches.

The storm is heading in a northerly direction south of Yakushima Island off the prefecture and could make landfall on the southwestern main island of Kyushu today, it reported. — Bernama