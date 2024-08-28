IPOH, Aug 28 — An infant, wrapped in a sarong, was found buried under the cement of a house porch in Taman Sri Rokam here.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the body of the seven-month-old infant was discovered by a 37-year-old man, who was doing renovation works at the house at around 11am today.

“The local man, who is of Indonesian descent, recently rented the house and was doing the renovation work at the house porch when he found the body of the infant buried under the cement floor” he said in a statement.

Based on the statement from the house owner, Zainal said that the house owner bought the house about 20 years ago and has been renting it since.

“The house owner have been using the house for renting purposes and informed us that he rented the house to an Indonesian woman for the past three years.

“However, the house owner told us that Indonesian woman has run away about a month ago,” he said.

Zainal also said that the house owner had informed the police that the Indonesian woman was pregnant when he last saw her.

“The house owner lives one house away from the one he rented and has seen the Indonesian woman pregnant when he went to collect the monthly rental,” he explained.

Zainal said the police personnel, forensic and pathology team from the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) have been mobilised to the scene to investigate the case.

“Based on the statement given by the pathology expert, the infant was a girl, no injuries were found on the body and believed to be seven-months old when delivered.

“The remains of the infant was brought to HRPB forensic department today and the post mortem will be conducted tomorrow,” he said.

He also said that no closed-circuit television (CCTV) was found near the place of the incident.

Zainal said that police currently classifying the case under Section 318 of the Penal Code for secretly burying dead body of a child.