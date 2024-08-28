IPOH, Aug 28 — The Jambatan Lama Sungai Slim (Slim Village bridge) on Jalan Slim River-Behrang Hulu, which collapsed in a recent water surge incident, will cost about RM40 million for reconstruction, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad today.

Saarani said the estimated cost was only for the main bridge while the rebuilding cost for the other two bridges that connects the villages in the area, which were also damaged in the incident, is yet to be determined.

“State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin have informed the state executive councillors meeting today about the damaged suffered from the water surge incident.

“There is a need for an allocation of RM40 million for the reconstruction of the main bridge,” he said in a press conference after an event at the Perak Daruk Ridzuan Building here.

Saarani said that the state government will request help from the federal government for the allocations in repairing all the three bridges.

On Saturday, Saarani announced that a bailey bridge will be built temporarily to replace the Slim Village bridge.

The bailey bridge, which is in the midst of construction, is expected to be completed in the next one or two days.

Continuous heavy rain in the Tanjung Malim district since Friday afternoon has led to flooding and water surge incidents, causing the collapse of three bridges damage to a water intake facility, and affecting hundreds of residents.

The three bridges that were impacted were: Slim Village bridge, Kampung Pasir Bridge, and Sg Muda Kampung Bridge which connects Kampung Piong.

The incident also caused the bridge connecting Risda Eco Park Resort with the main road to collapse, preventing rescue teams from accessing the area.