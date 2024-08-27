JASIN, Aug 27 — The fourth suspect, believed to be involved in an incident in which a 24-year-old man was slashed to death by a group of masked men armed with machetes in front of a barbershop in Taman Rim Baru on Sunday (Aug 25), was remanded for seven days, starting today.

Magistrate Mazana Sinin allowed the remand application on the 21-year-old male suspect, who was arrested yesterday.

Yesterday, the media reported that a man died after being attacked by a group of masked men, armed with machetes, in Taman Rim Baru.

Jasin district police chief DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi reportedly said that in the 8.39 pm incident, the injured victim contacted his 22-year-old younger brother to take him to the Jasin Hospital Emergency Unit for treatment.

He was quoted as saying that the victim was pronounced dead at about 10.15 pm while receiving treatment at the hospital, while his younger brother was also chased by the men but managed to save himself.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama