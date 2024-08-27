SEPANG, Aug 27 — China budget airline 9 Air is now operating the first and only budget route connecting Central and Southern China to Malaysia.

Tourism Malaysia announced in a statement the new weekly service between Guiyang and Kuala Lumpur that utilises Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a capacity of 189 passengers.

The airline's exclusive focus on travellers from Guiyang represents a pivotal moment for tourism development in Guizhou Province.

The recent introduction of visa-free entry for Chinese travelers has significantly boosted inquiries and bookings from China.

As of June 2024, Malaysia has seen a remarkable 190.8% increase in arrivals from China compared to the same period in 2023, welcoming 1,449,711 visitors.

Tourism Malaysia said that it remains committed to forming strategic partnerships and collaborating with both domestic and international airlines to attract more Chinese visitors .