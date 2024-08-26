KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil today asserted that a process must be adhered to when it comes to freeing a person from jail.

Following renewed calls from Umno delegates to free and pardon disgraced ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Fahmi said that the process must be their focus for now.

“In general, any case involving pardoning, there is a process, and we obey and follow the process. So, our focus now is the process,” he said after attending a National Month 2024 celebration programme at Bangsar South here.

MORE TO COME