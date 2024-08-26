KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Geology Department of Universiti Malaya (UM) has denied a report attributed to one Dr Sarah Jamal, stating that no such geologist is employed at the university.

Associate Professor Dr Meor Hakif Amir Hassan, head of UM’s Geology Department, confirmed that no geologist named Sarah Jamal is registered with the Malaysian Board of Geologists.

“The content of this article is not based on facts and is false,” he said in a post on the department’s Facebook page today.

He added that the department is exercising caution in commenting on the sinkhole incident at Jalan Masjid India here, as the search for the missing woman and investigations by authorities are ongoing.

The denial follows a viral social media article allegedly written by a prominent UM geologist named Dr Sarah Jamal, claiming the existence of a “huge empty cave” beneath Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama



