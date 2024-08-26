IPOH, Aug 26 — Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming plans to bring up the proposal for local authorities, relevant agencies, and utility companies to collaborate in implementing underground utility mapping in an upcoming ministry meeting this week.

Nga said that the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) was always open to cooperation with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Public Works Department, and various involved agencies to establish underground utility or facility mapping.

“Above ground, we can see everything, but underground, we can’t. Yet, it (utility mapping) is crucial because without these underground utilities, essential services like water, electricity, internet, and sewage systems cannot be provided,” he told reporters after the Perak DAP Dinner event here tonight.

Yesterday, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil was reported to have urged DBKL, relevant agencies, and utility companies to collaborate in creating underground utility mapping to prevent any unwanted incidents, especially during the development of projects.

Fahmi said that utility mapping was essential to understand the underground conditions, particularly as many pipelines and electrical cables were sometimes not mapped by utility companies.

Meanwhile, Nga commented on the recent sinkhole incident in Kuala Lumpur, noting that the issue fell under DBKL’s jurisdiction. He said he was awaiting a report on the case but stressed that KPKT had deployed all expertise from the Fire and Rescue Department to rescue the Indian tourist involved.

“Our hearts are with her; we are doing our best. I know the challenges are immense, especially as this involves various underground currents containing toxic gases and such,” he said.

On Friday, an Indian tourist, Vijayaletchumy, 48, went missing after falling into an eight-meter-deep sinkhole in front of Malayan Mansion at 8.22am.

In a related development, Nga instructed Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin to reassess all areas in Ipoh with potential sinkhole risks by convening an urgent meeting to inspect safety in these locations and ensure such incidents do not occur.

Earlier, motorists were advised to obey safety signboards on Jalan Kamaruddin Isa in Taman Fair Park here near the culvert upgrading works by the Ipoh City Council (MBI) following the occurrence of cracks and holes on the road. — Bernama