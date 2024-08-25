KUCHING, Aug 25 — A 57-year-old woman sustained light injuries after her hatchback rammed into the wall of a fuel station at Jalan Canna here earlier this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a call on the incident was received at 6.33am and firefighters from Tabuan Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the incident involved a hatchback that rammed into the wall of a fuel station.

“The victim was not pinned to the seat. She was extricated by members of the public and then brought to the hospital using an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) vehicle,” it added.

After ensuring that the situation was under control, the firefighters ended their operation at 6.58am. — The Borneo Post pic