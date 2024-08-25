KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — This year’s Umno general assembly was unlike the recent subdued annual gatherings in the recent past held since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Buoyed by an unexpected victory in the Nenggiri by-election, the atmosphere at the World Trade Centre venue was one of renewed optimism, with delegates celebrating what they see as the start of their party’s political resurgence.

The Nenggiri win appears to have energised the grassroots and its leadership alike, prompting the speakers to talk about how they can modernise the grand old Malay party and face future challenges.

Here are three things we observed during the four-day gathering:

1. Relearning how to use social media, AI, and strategy

The assembly kicked off last Wednesday with a new series titled PENTalk, where various leaders addressed the party on its latest developments while also highlighting areas for improvement.

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, a member of Umno’s supreme council, emphasised the importance of leveraging social media to promote the party’s agenda. He also warned members about the dangers of fake news, including AI-generated and manipulated content, and stressed the need for ongoing digital literacy to combat misinformation.

Strategic communications consultant Raziz Rashid showcased an AI-generated video showing Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan speaking in multiple languages, including Tamil, Mandarin, and Arabic.

This innovation, Raziz explained, is part of Umno’s plan to harness AI to spread their party’s message more effectively across Malaysia’s diverse population. The party also intends to develop AI as a communication tool for use in government agencies and offices.

Throughout the assembly, delegates were told to become more proficient in social media, helping to disseminate accurate information and combat disinformation, particularly as the next general election approaches.

2. Riding the “Nenggiri effect”

From the opening moments of the assembly, the Nenggiri by-election victory was on everyone’s lips.The hashtag #nenggirikita trended on social media for a day!

Zahid led a standing ovation for former Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah whom he credited as being instrumental for the state by-election in Kelantan, the fortress of its political rival PAS.

Gua Musang Umno chief Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah was given a standing ovation for Barisan Nasional’s victory in the Nenggiri, Kelantan state by-election at the Umno general assembly in Kuala Lumpur on August 23, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The victory, Zahid said, represented a turning point for Umno, which had been struggling since its defeat in the 2022 general elections.

Though Umno managed to secure a place in the Anwar government under the unity banner, the Nenggiri win serves to illuminate the path forward and a fresh wind to propel them to double down on regaining its past glory as the dominant party in Malaysian politics, including in the next by-election in Mahkota, Johor come September.

3. Free “Bossku” Najib

Umno’s campaign for a full pardon and prison release of their former leader, convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, has not abated over the past two years.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said efforts to obtain a full pardon for Najib remained among the party’s top agenda at this year’s assembly and urged delegates to use their “most powerful weapon”, prayer, to secure his freedom.

This was affirmed by Najib’s successor, Zahid, who said the party is committed to his release even if it has to run the gauntlet of criticism from its current allies in the unity government.

Many delegates were visibly supportive of this affirmation, showing they still view Najib as a great leader despite his corruption conviction for the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, and the ongoing 1MDB trial, which has resulted in the devastating loss of billions of ringgit from Malaysia.

Young Umno members hold up placards reading “#IniZamanKita” during the party’s general assembly at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur on August 24, 2024. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Salleh asserted in a press conference at the end of the assembly that more young Malaysians will back his party if Najib walks because the latter “is indeed a leader who can truly serve”.

Mohd Iskandar Jaafar, a delegate from Terengganu where Umno was wholly wiped out in the last state election, went as far as to assert that Najib’s release from prison would benefit its former adversary-turned-friendly coalition, Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The Setiu Umno deputy chief later told Malay Mail when contacted that PH will be able to shore up its voter base because Umno members will be so grateful if the government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from PKR supports his party’s campaign for Najib to walk free.

The big question is will Umno’s Madani friends be open to accept their mission?