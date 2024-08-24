DUNGUN, Aug 24 — The government has activated a special operations room at the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) from Aug 16, to monitor and prevent the spread of the monkeypox (mpox) outbreak.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the operations room is tasked with overseeing the outbreak both domestically and internationally, while also coordinating with Asean countries on preventive and control measures.

“We are actively monitoring the developments, apart from conducting temperature screenings at all entry points into the country.

“These screenings have been ongoing since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and will continue as needed,” he told reporters after the handover of the Dungun Hospital Project, the Kota Putera Type Three Health Clinic and the Paya Datu Type Seven Health Clinic at the Dungun Hospital lobby here today.

He noted that between August 16 and August 22, a total of 1.8 million travellers were screened at the country’s entry points as a preventive measure against the outbreak.

He said 13 laboratories nationwide are prepared to conduct diagnostic tests for the virus as part of Malaysia’s preparedness efforts, adding that the country is also collaborating with Aseanand the World Health Organisation (WHO) to share information and secure vaccines and antiviral treatments.

While no new mpox cases have been reported since November 2023, Dr Dzulkefly urged the public to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms arise.

WHO had earlier declared mpox a global public health emergency following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that spread to neighbouring countries.

In another development, Dr Dzulkefly said the ministry will present a proposal from the Hartal Contract Doctors Group (HDK) regarding the on-call allowance to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The ministry supports increasing the allowance, in line with the Prime Minister’s recent announcement of a salary hike for civil servants.

“I fully support this initiative and will submit the recommendation to the Prime Minister,” Dr Dzulkefly said, in response to HDK’s call for an urgent review of the on-call allowance, which has not been revised in over a decade. — Bernama