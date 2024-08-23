GEORGE TOWN, Aug 23 — A Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiative involving 100 scientists in 100 schools will kick start this month, said Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Chang Lih Kang.

The programme — called Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) 100 to the power of Three (STI 100³) — is a collaboration with the Education Ministry to bring scientists to 100 schools nationwide within 100 days, he said.

“We have already planned out the programmes and identified the list of Malaysian scientists for this programme,” he told reporters after a STEM Showcase in conjunction with National Science Week at Han Chiang High School here.

He said the ministry, through Academy of Science Malaysia (ASM), has identified scientists, including practitioners and startup owners, from various fields such as biotechnology, nanotechnology and space science.

“We believe that the implementation of this programme will benefit the country in the long run,” he said.

He said the STI 100³ programmes will be incorporated with ongoing STEM activities such as STEM camps and the Malaysia Techlympics.

“The scientists involved will be given the responsibility to inspire students and create an interest in STEM among students,” he said.