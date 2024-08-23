IPOH, Aug 23 — Seven men suspected of causing disturbances and provoking incidents at the Super League match between Perak FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Perak Stadium, here last Saturday, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court, here today with two charges.

They are Muhammad Ikhwan Muizzuddin Vira, 25; Muhammad Danish Hayqal Md Hanapi, 21; Muhammad Syawal Aiman, 20; Mohammad Khairul Aizam Mohd Rizan, 26; Mohamad Zulhisyam Ramdan, 20; Muhammad Sufian Zamri, 32, and Muhammad Hasif Md Rahim, 28.

The charges were read out before Magistrate S. Punitha.

On the first charge, they were charged with insulting behaviour by uttering abusive words and giving the middle finger gesture to JDT football supporters at the Indera Mulia Stadium Sports Complex, here at 10.45pm last August 17.

The charge, under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 (Act 336) and read together with Section 334 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt on provocation, provides a fine not exceeding RM100 upon conviction.

Mohamad Zulhisyam, Muhammad Sufian and Muhammad Hasif pleaded guilty to the charge and were fined RM100 each, in default a day in prison.

The four others — Muhammad Ikhwan, Muhammad Danish Hayqal, Muhammad Syawal and Mohammad Khairul Aizam — pleaded not guilty to the charge and were allowed bail of RM100 each.

The court set October 10 for mention for appointment of counsel and submission of documents.

The seven men were also charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, with obstructing a public servant from discharging his public functions at the same place, time and date.

All of them pleaded not guilty to the charge and were allowed bail of RM1,500 each. The court set October 10 for mention.

They face imprisonment for up to two years or a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both for the offence upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Hidayu Zakaria appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Ng Yun Khong, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, represented all the accused. — Bernama