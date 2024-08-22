KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has claimed that Islam is being “held captive” by certain political groups in Malaysia which are treating the religion as solely theirs.

The Umno deputy president called Tok Mat said these unnamed groups are using religion to divide the Malay community, and label those who criticise them as threats to Islam.

“More dangerously, anyone who does not side with them is seen as a threat to Islam or as failing to uphold Islam. They are indeed using Islam to divide the Malays in this country.

“In fact, they are instilling fear and distancing Islam from the hearts and respect of non-Muslims towards this sacred religion,” he was quoted saying by Sinar Harian during the launch of the Umno wings’ general assembly.

He emphasised that Islam does not belong to any single person, but is instead a blessing for the entire universe.

In response, he urged Umno delegates to assert that Islam is sacred and to never use the political lens to determine one’s religiosity.

“More importantly, we must present Islam in a wise, modern, and intellectual manner, not by condemning, cursing, or discriminating against people.

“May Islam in Malaysia truly become an inspiration for a nation blessed with divine mercy and forgiveness, God willing.”