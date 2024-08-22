KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — A former special officer to a Johor MP was reportedly charged today with physical sexual assault on a child.

Malay daily Kosmo! reported that Zainoor Juma’at, 45, pleaded not guilty to the charge under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017

If found guilty, he could face jail up to 20 years, and whipping.

According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly touched the body of a 16-year-old female student at a swimming pool in Sri Gading, Batu Pahat, at 6pm on July 25.

Zainoor is reportedly the president of a parent-teacher’s association at a secondary school.

Judge Bayani Mohd Nor heard the case in the Sessions Court in Muar. The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Danial Munir, while the accused was represented by lawyer Siti Aishah Mohd Rais.

The court allowed the accused to be released on RM8,000 bail with one surety, and set September 26 for the next case mention.