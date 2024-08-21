KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Organisations and individuals who contribute to the Malaysian Palm Oil Green Conservation Foundation (MPOGCF) for the Bornean Orangutan Conservation Programme are now eligible for tax exemptions.

MPOGCF announced that the tax relief applies under Subsection 44(6) of the Income Tax Act 1967 in a statement today.

Funds donated to the MPOGCF will support a variety of in-situ conservation programmes aimed at protecting the endangered Bornean orangutans.

“Among them is working together to establish a ranger team consisting of experts to monitor the whereabouts, safety, and condition of the endangered animals,” said MPOGCF General Manager, Hairulazim Mahmud.

“Funds can also be used for the planting of forest trees and fruits that are a source of food for orangutans,” he added.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said that in-situ orangutan conservation is the best approach to improving the negative perception of Malaysia’s oil palm industry. — Picture courtesy of MPOGCF

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani reiterated the government’s commitment to orangutan conservation during the World Orangutan Day celebration organised by MPOGCF in Sepilok on Sunday.

He said that in-situ orangutan conservation is the best approach to improving the negative perception of Malaysia’s oil palm industry.

The minister also invited Malaysian palm oil-importing countries to adopt orangutans under this conservation programme, which is similar to China’s panda diplomacy practice, where giant panda are leased to other countries.

Hairulazim explained that the MPOGCF’s in-situ conservation strategies were developed through discussions with experts and stakeholders in the Malaysian oil palm industry.

This in-situ approach allows orangutans to live freely in their natural habitats within forests or High Conservation Value (HCV) areas in oil palm plantations.

“This effort proves the high and pure commitment of the government through the MPOGCF and the palm industry players in conserving biodiversity, especially in the landscape of palm oil plantations,” said Hairulazim.