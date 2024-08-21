KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Umno Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan expresse concern tonight that the Malay nationalist party was out of touch the country’s youth, adding that this would significant obstacle in future elections.

When opening the annual assemblies of the Umno Youth and Women’s divisions, Mohamad urged them to win over young voters, particularly the Gen Z, through social media.

The group could not be ignored, he said when pointing to the global rise of Gen Z activism that has already caused seismic political events in countries such as Bangladesh, France, Iran, and Kenya.

Mohamad also said the group would invariably grow larger each year, which would make every coming election more difficult for Umno if it does not take steps now to bridge the gap to the country’s youth.

“They are partyless; they evaluate based on what they see on social media. They challenge government policies and engage in democratic participation online. This is our reality — our ‘democratic space’ is now digital,” he stated.

He reminded Umno that it could no longer count on habits and tradition for support, and that most of Gen Z do not remember the party as one that previously dominated Malaysian politics.

“They don’t have any sentimental attachment to Umno or any connection at all. They grew up in a world where Umno wasn’t the central political power in Malaysia. If we fail to address their aspirations, we’ll face tough elections ahead,” Mohamad warned.

He said to win the support of younger generations, it was essential to address their primary concerns: job security and dignified wages that reduce dependency on subsidies.

Engaging with them required adapting to modern trends and interests and presenting politics in a more contemporary and relaxed manner.

“The involvement of professionals such as social media and marketing consultants is recommended to enhance outreach efforts. Additionally, it might be time to let Gen Z take the lead in campaign strategies to better resonate with this demographic,” he said.

He concluded by urging both divisions to find innovative solutions to this pressing issue, acknowledging the immense impact of digital democracy on political engagement and the unique challenges it presents.