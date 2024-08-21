BANGKOK, Aug 21 — Thailand's State Railway (SRT) has announced plans to introduce a direct train service from Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Terminal to Penang, Malaysia, within the next two to three months, according to Thailand news outlet Khaosod English.

Ekkarat Sri-arayangpong, Chief of the Office of the Governor of SRT, confirmed that the project was discussed at the 42nd KTMB-SRT Joint Conference held in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, earlier this month. The new service aims to facilitate easier travel and trade between the two nations, enhancing tourism and boosting economic ties.

According to the report the train will run from Bangkok to Padang Besar and Butterworth in Penang, offering seamless connectivity for travellers between Thailand and Malaysia. This initiative supports the Thai government's policy of expanding transport links to stimulate both tourism and economic growth.

The conference also resulted in plans to extend Malaysia's MySawasdee tourist train route from Hat Yai to Surat Thani in southern Thailand, following strong demand for the service, which has consistently operated at full capacity.

According to Khaosod SRT expects the Bangkok-Penang service to launch with an initial six-month trial period, supported by a joint working group tasked with finalising the project details and timeline. The service is expected to boost tourism and revenue for both Thailand and Malaysia.

Additionally, the meeting explored ways to enhance cross-border freight transport, with SRT pledging support for goods transportation across various key routes, including Hat Yai and Padang Besar. The initiative is part of efforts to strengthen trade links within the region.

The report said officials also discussed the success of the ASEAN Express train, which connects Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, and China. Due to its popularity, the service's frequency will be increased from once to twice a week.

The expansion of these rail services reflects Thailand's aim to position itself as a regional hub for tourism and logistics, with enhanced connectivity between Southeast Asian nations playing a key role in this strategy.