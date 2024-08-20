KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Puspakom Sdn Bhd today announced the closure of its Petaling Jaya branch operations starting August 31 as part of its strategic shift towards market liberalisation in the country’s vehicle inspection industry.

In a statement today, it said the closure is part of efforts to enhance service efficiency and ensure that customers consistently receive the best service.

Puspakom chief executive officer Mahmood Razak Bahman said the closure of the Petaling Jaya branch is a strategic company decision and will not affect service quality.

He also added that starting September 2, the operating hours of the Puspakom Glenmarie branch will be extended from 7am to 11pm to provide more flexible convenience for customers.

Customers who visit Puspakom Petaling Jaya for vehicle inspections can instead visit alternative branches around the Klang Valley, located at:

Puspakom Glenmarie: No. 19, Jalan Pengetua U1/32, HICOM Glenmarie Industrial Park, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor.

Puspakom Padang Jawa: Lot 1, Jalan Padang Jawa, Seksyen 16, 40200 Shah Alam, Selangor.

Puspakom Cheras: No. 1 & 3, Jalan 1/118C, Desa Tun Razak Industrial Park, 56000 Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

For more information, customers can contact Puspakom’s customer service hotline at 03-51017000 or visit the official website at www.puspakom.com.my, as well as obtain the latest updates on the official Facebook page, Puspakom Sdn Bhd.