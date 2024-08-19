KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Despite it being launched 13 years ago, the River of Life (RoL) project is struggling to meet its 2024 objectives despite RM3.9 billion being spent.

While improvements can be seen around the Masjid Jamek area, other areas around the riverbank appear to have been largely untouched, according to a report published in The Straits Times recently.

This is due largely in part to ongoing pollution from industrial and residential sources.

According to the Auditor-General's Report released on July 4, several targets of the river development project were missed.

The river water quality failed to reach the required standard for recreational use, and the construction of two small dams for boating activities was either incomplete or non-functional despite a significant investment of RM33.37 million.

The report also highlighted a lack of a comprehensive plan for managing the project's assets, resulting in poor maintenance and underutilisation.

Additionally, a large number of river-cleaning equipment was found to be inoperable due to damage or disrepair.

It also cited weaknesses in governance such as planning, monitoring and execution.

The RoL was launched in 2011 by then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and was a massive urban renewal initiative aimed at transforming the once polluted 110km stretch of the Klang and Gombak rivers into a vibrant, eco-friendly, and economically thriving waterfront.

Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, who took over the project from previous administrations in 2023, stated in Parliament on July 10 that RM3.3 billion was allocated for river cleanup and RM1.06 billion for beautification efforts.

As at June 30, the minister said 130 out of 160 projects had been completed, representing 81 per cent progress.

The figure is one percentage point higher than Najib’s reported 80 per cent completion in 2018, which he mentioned in a Facebook post on July 16. Najib also noted that the project advanced by only 1 per cent between 2018 and 2024 after his coalition lost power.

Community leader Kennedy Michael recently uncovered that a public company subsidiary was polluting the Klang River with human waste from its construction site.

Despite these challenges, a local group, Alliance of River Three, is working to restore a 5km stretch of the river by planting trees.

While they have achieved the highest water quality standard for a 1km stretch — Class I water quality — restoring the entire river to this level is a distant goal.

The river continues to face pollution from various sources, including nearby businesses that dump waste directly into the waterway.

Critics of the government's River of Life project, a massive undertaking aimed at cleaning up the river, argue that its progress has been slow and costly.

While acknowledging some improvements, they believe the project was overly ambitious and expensive.

However, there is hope. Some individuals involved in the project have observed positive changes, such as reduced sewage pollution.

Ultimately, there is a consensus that the River of Life project needs a revitalisation to fulfil its potential as a transformative landmark for Kuala Lumpur.