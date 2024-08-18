KOTA KINABALU, Aug 18 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the joint celebration of Sabah Day and National Day on Auust. 31 is aimed at reinforcing national institutions.

During a special interview for the upcoming 2024 National Day, Sabah Day, and Malaysia Day celebrations, Hajiji said that 61 years after Malaysia’s formation, Sabah would commemorate this historic day for the first time following the State Government’s decision to officially gazette Sabah Day earlier this year.

“It marks a crucial moment in our State’s history, as it was on this date that Sabah was meant to be part of the Malaysian government’s establishment,” he said.

He explained that while Sabah gained self-governance from British rule on Aug. 31, technical issues delayed Malaysia’s formation by 16 days.

“Actually, on August 31, we were already given self-governing freedom by the colonisers, the British Government at that time, but due to some technical issues, we waited 16 days to be able to form the Malaysian government,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Federal Government fully endorsed this celebration.

“It’s crucial we celebrate Sabah Day to preserve our history,” Hajiji said, adding that Anwar expressed no objections to the plan.

“We must celebrate Sabah Day so that the people remember this history. I have informed the Prime Minister about this and he (Anwar) said they have no problem.”

“It is better that this historic date is not just etched in the hearts of Sabahans... it is better we celebrate it together because I think this step can strengthen Malaysia’s national institutions.”

Hajiji said celebrating Sabah Day alongside National Day is not intended to overshadow the latter, but to enhance national unity. He reiterated to his cabinet colleagues the importance of prioritising national interests in this celebration.

“This is the purpose of celebrating the historic date of Sabah Day together with National Day, it’s not to replace National Day but for us to jointly enliven the celebration. I also told colleagues in the Cabinet that we must prioritise national interests, so we celebrate together, there are no other issues or intention, that’s not allowed,” he said.

Regarding the upcoming Malaysia Day celebration on Sept. 16, for which Sabah is the host, Hajiji said that preparations are under way involving various Federal and State agencies, coordinated by State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

“This year, Sabah will host the Malaysia Day celebration after it was held in Kuching, Sarawak last year.

“For me, Malaysia Day is very historic and must be celebrated because it was on this date that our country was formed.

“So, apart from National Day, Malaysia Day must be celebrated by the people whether in Sabah, Sarawak or in the Peninsula... we need to give priority to Malaysia.”

Malaysia was originally supposed to have been formed on Aug. 31 1963 – to coincide with Malaya’s independence – but had to be postponed to Sept. 16 when the United Nations decided to send a fact-finding mission following protests by Indonesia and the Philippines at the last minute.

The British colonial administration, however, decided to stick to the original date of the formation, as agreed during the discussions, leading to Singapore, Sarawak and North Borneo (Sabah) being granted self-rule prior to Malaysia’s formation. Singapore exited from the federation in 1965.

The three partners decided to go-ahead with declaring self-rule despite the advice by first Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman to be patient and wait for the official UN findings. — Daily Express