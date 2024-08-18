PUTRAJAYA, Aug 18 — Police have arrested a fortune teller to assist in the investigation of a rape case involving a woman in an incident in Puchong, Selangor.

Sepang District Police Chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the 34-year-old local man was arrested at 11.15pm yesterday in Puchong.

He said that the victim lodged a report regarding the rape involving herself at the Sepang District Police Headquarters at around 1.54am on Friday (August 16).

“The complainant met the suspect through social media, believing that he could predict her future and remove her bad luck,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect was under remand for five days until Wednesday, and the case was being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

“The police advise the public not to speculate or share unverified information regarding this incident,” he said.

In a press conference in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, the 24-year-old victim claimed she had been raped by the man for the past year.

The woman, known as Linda, 24, said she was initially deceived by the services offered by the suspect through advertisements on social media to change her fortune. — Bernama