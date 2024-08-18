KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), with improved salary adjustments is expected to address the issue of early retirements among teachers.

National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) president Aminuddin Awang said the announcement is a significant boost for teachers facing challenges in their profession and the rising cost of living.

“Teachers will benefit from both annual salary increases (KGT) and additional adjustments under the SSPA.

“After 12 years without a review, replacing the Malaysian Renumeration Scheme (SSM) with the SSPA is a meaningful improvement. This move should help reduce early retirements and motivate teachers to provide excellent service in appreciation of the government’s support,” he told Bernama.

Aminuddin noted that the phased implementation will start with significant increases in Phase 1 this December.

“This brings relief to teachers, who are also consumers. Phase 2 will include additional increases beyond the KGT,” he said, adding this phased approach which involves gradual increases in salaries is a practical and manageable method.

Aminuddin also hopes for more detailed information on the full implementation of the SSPA.

“We thank Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for this announcement, which will see a 15 per cent salary adjustment for civil servants in the implementing, management and professional groups and seven per cent to those in top management.

“Although the salary increase has been announced, we are still waiting for more details. We hope the Public Service Department will provide a clearer explanation of the SSPA’s implementation and benefits,” he said.

The adjustment will be implemented in phases, starting from December 1, 2024, for Phase 1, and from January 1, 2026, for Phase 2. — Bernama