KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 – A new freight train service between Yunnan in China and Selangor is set to enhance trade between Malaysia and China.

Singapore's Straits Times (ST) reported that starting today, a trial run will begin from Yunnan’s capital Kunming, passing through Thailand and Laos before going through Padang Besar in Perlis to its final destination in Petaling Jaya.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi told ST that the journey will take about 10 days, which will be significantly faster than by sea routes that usually take more than 20 days to ship goods by sea between Kunming and Selangor.

The initiative aims to provide businesses with access to new markets and strengthen regional interconnectivity as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

ST quoted Zahid saying: “This initiative not only strengthens the existing cooperation in the rail transport sector but also opens the door to future collaborations, potentially even in the development of high-speed rail projects between China and Malaysia for passengers.”

He also confirmed that China State Railway Group Corp (China Railway) will be the operator for this route, and it would be an opportunity for Malaysian railway company Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) to establish relations with China Railway.

KTM currently operates the Asean Express cargo train that was launched in June 2024, a weekly service that connects Selangor to the Chongqing municipality while going through both Thailand and Laos.