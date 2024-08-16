KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A man was killed early this morning after being hit by a tanker lorry while pushing his stalled car at Kilometre 53.2 of the North-South Expressway (northbound) in Johor.

Kluang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh said the incident occurred around 1.10am involving K. Sivanesan, 48, who drove a Honda HR-V, and a tanker lorry driven by Mohd Azhar Mohd Halim, 28, according to news outlet Utusan Malaysia today.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both vehicles were travelling in the same direction from Johor Baru to Kuala Lumpur.

“Upon reaching the incident location, Sivanesan’s car broke down, causing him to stop in the left lane of the highway.

“Sivanesan, who was driving alone, then exited the car to push it into the emergency lane before a tanker lorry came from behind and collided with him,” he said in a statement today.

Bahrin added that as a result of the accident, the victim sustained severe head injuries, and fractures to his legs and arms, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He also noted that investigations found the accident occurred due to the tanker driver’s failure to avoid the victim because he did not notice him in the dark conditions.

“The body has been referred to Hospital Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom (HEBHK) Kluang for an autopsy, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987,” he said.