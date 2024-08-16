GEORGE TOWN, Aug 16 — The Penang state government is considering revising the salary structure for civil servants in state agencies, according to Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

This follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement of a 15 per cent salary increase for federal civil servants earlier today.

Chow stated that the matter will be discussed at the upcoming state executive council meeting, as they need to assess how the state can fund the potential salary adjustments for civil servants under its jurisdiction.

“Civil servants in federal agencies will receive their salary adjustments as announced by the prime minister but for those under the state and city councils and other state agencies, we will need to look at the impact of this on the state finances first,” he told reporters after attending a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony at The Light City here today.

“We feel that we need to conduct salary adjustments here too,” he added.

Earlier today, Anwar announced a 15 per cent salary hike for civil servants in the implementing, management and professional groups and a seven per cent hike for those in top management.

He said the salary adjustment will be implemented in phases from December 1 for Phase one, and from January 1, 2026 for phase two.

The salary adjustment for the implementing, management and professional groups will be eight per cent in phase one, and seven per cent in phase two while for the top management group, it will be four per cent in phase one and three per cent in phase two.