KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today called on all social media platforms to put an artificial intelligence (AI) label or notification on every AI-generated content posted on their platforms to avoid unwanted incidents.

He said all social media platform operators should be held responsible for whatever incidents happening on their platforms.

“If their content was produced using Generative AI technology, then it is only right for the platforms to put a label or a notification with words like ‘Generated by Artificial Intelligence’...so that users know that it is AI-generated content.

“This is one of the reasons why we will eventually license all social media platforms...because we want them to be responsible when there are incidents like this”.

Fahmi said this in response to the incident involving famous social media influencer Khairul Aming who became a victim of a fake video using Deep Fake technology. — Bernama



