SHAH ALAM, Aug 14 — Police confirmed receiving a missing person report of singer and YouTuber Muhammad Nidza Afham Mokhtar, 23, who left home at 7.45pm yesterday and has not returned until now.

South Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said police received a report regarding the incident from the victim’s younger brother at 4.22am who stated that his brother, who was wearing a blue and black shirt at the time, had left his house in Bandar Puteri, Klang using a transport service (e-hailing) to Sultan Sulaiman Stadium, Klang for jogging.

“At 9.04pm, Muhammad Nidza Afham’s girlfriend called him and found that the call could not be connected.

“His girlfriend found the last location of Muhammad Nidza Afham’s whereabouts through the ‘Find My Iphone’ application at the Kota Bridge which is located near Majlis Bandaraya Diraja Klang (MBDK),” he said in a statement here today.

Cha said Muhammad’s sister Nidza Afham had gone to the last location and found an iPhone and a wallet containing her brother’s documents such as an identity card and student card.

“But it was found that Muhammad Nidza Afham’s ATM card was missing,” he said.

Accordingly, Cha asked the public who has information about the man to pass the information on to the South Klang Police Headquarters (IPD) at 03-33762222 or any nearby police station.

Earlier, the media reported that singer Aufahanie asked the public to pray for his brother, Muhammad Nidza Afham, who had been missing since last night, to be found soon.

He said his brother who is also a singer went out to the Sultan Suleiman Stadium, Klang by e-hailing to go jogging. — Bernama