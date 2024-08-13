KOTA KINABALU, Aug 13 — Teleport, the logistics subsidiary of Capital A, has established one of three cold storage facilities in Sabah to connect local agriculture and fisheries providers to export markets.

Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A Bhd, AirAsia’s parent company announced that the facility is now ready to help Sabahan farmers and fishermen reach markets in China and Japan.

“This is going to be important for Sabah. We’ll need similar facilities in Tawau and Sandakan, where the growers are based.

“We’ve always believed in Sabah’s agricultural potential, and it could become a significant logistics hub for the BIMP-EAGA region, facilitating the movement of goods between Asia and Australia,” he said. BIMP-EAGA stands for the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area.

More to come