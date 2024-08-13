KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 – Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli says he is unaware of rumours that he has been asked to step down after 20 months in office, dismissing the speculation as “naughty political gossip.”

“I don’t know anything about it. There’s no need [to comment],” he told Free Malaysia Today.

Shukri, who is also the Perlis PAS leader, expressed his reluctance to entertain such rumours.

Speculation on social media has claimed that unidentified individuals instructed Shukri to relinquish his post, with an alleged date already set.

PAS spiritual adviser Hashim Jasin acknowledged hearing the rumours but dismissed them as mere “coffee shop talk.”

“There are too many rumours going around, but none of them are true,” said Hashim, adding that there was no such order from PAS.

Executive councillor Izizam Ibrahim of Bersatu also stated that the state government was functioning as usual. “For now, it’s business as usual,” said the Titi Tinggi assemblyman, noting that he had not received any information about Shukri possibly stepping down.

Shukri was appointed menteri besar after Perikatan Nasional won 14 of 15 state seats in Perlis during the November 2022 general election, ending Barisan Nasional’s 65-year rule over the state.

Last year, Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah from Bersatu called for Shukri to step down, accusing him of defying PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s suggestion to appoint him as one of the seven state executive councillors.

In April, Shukri was questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for eight hours regarding various cases, which he confirmed himself. The following month, his son Syafeeq was charged with falsifying claims of more than RM19,000 for the supply of drinks for the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

These events also led to calls for Shukri’s resignation, although PAS leaders insisted it was unnecessary.