KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department has uncovered a job scam targeting part-time workers to write fake reviews on Google, according to its director, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

He revealed that the scam entices individuals with promises of payments ranging from RM15.90 per day to over RM6,188 per month, depending on the number of tasks completed.

“The department has detected a job scam offering part-time work, where individuals are asked to write reviews for websites or products on Google. The scam promises that these reviews will increase website traffic and benefit businesses. In return, reviewers are promised payments ranging from RM15.90 per day to RM6,188 per month, depending on the tasks completed,” he told reporters during the department's weekly press conference today.

He said the nature of the jobs and commissions offered led the department to suspect fraud, with an investigation underway to identify further victims.

Ramli also urged possible victims to come forward and file police reports if they suspect they have been scammed through the scheme.

In June, police received 19 reports nationwide about a job scam syndicate that used the "LynxOasis.com" website to advertise and offer fake jobs, leading to losses of RM688,099.

The syndicate used social media platforms Instagram and Facebook to publish the fake job offers for hotel booking agents.