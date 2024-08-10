KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Policemen on an anti-crime operation opened fire at two cars carrying four men who tried to ram their vehicle along Jalan Pekan Batu 11 in Balakong, near here, today.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the suspects attempted to crash their Nissan Frontier and BMW into the policemen, who were conducting an operation against cable thefts.

“Police were forced to fire five shots at the tyres of the two cars to stop the criminals in their tracks. The four suspects, aged between 28 and 36, were arrested,” he said in a statement here.

Naazron said no one was hurt in the 6.05am incident.

He said preliminary investigations show that the suspects have records for drug offences and other crimes.

Naazron said police found various equipment for stealing cables in the suspects’ cars, which were seized.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 379/511 for trying to steal cables.

“Anyone with information can contact the nearest police station or investigating officer ASP Mohd Afiq Farhan Mohd Nordi at 012-2446768 to assist in investigations,” he added. — Bernama