KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Did you know the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) and that certain strains of the virus ca cause cancers of the genital areas in both men and women?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that 620,000 new cancer cases in women and 70,000 new cancer cases in men were caused by HPV globally in 2019.

Moreover, cervical cancer was the fourth leading cause of cancer and cancer deaths in women in 2022, with some 660,000 new cases and around 350,000 deaths worldwide.

Despite being a preventable disease with existing vaccines, cervical cancer ranks as the third most common form of cancer among women in Malaysia.

As a matter of fact the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) in Kuala Lumpur is currently offering Gardasil 4 HPV vaccination free-of-charge as part of its mass inoculation drive.

Gardasil 4 protects against four most common subtypes of HPV (6, 11, 16 and 18).

HPV 16 and 18 causes 70 per cent of all cervical cancer cases; while HPV 6 and 11 causes 90 per cent of all genital warts.

Below is a simple guide prepared from Malay Mail on NCSM's ongoing free HPV vaccination drive.

Who should get it?

Male and female, aged 13 to 45, are eligible for the free vaccination shot (first dose).

For those aged 26 and above, it should be noted that HPV vaccination in this age range provides less benefit because most would have already been exposed to the virus.

Where do I get it?

The NCSM building along Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz, Kuala Lumpur.

When can I get it?

Walk-ins are available from 8.30am to 4.30pm (Monday-Friday) and 8.30am to 1pm (Saturday).

What is the vaccine?

HPV vaccination involves receiving a vaccine designed to provide protection against various subtypes of HPV that cause cancers of the cervix, vulvar, vagina, penis, anus and oropharynx (throat) in both men and women.

Vaccination offers protection from several other cancers caused by HPV as much as 90 per cent.

Full vaccination includes two or three doses of vaccine (depending on age group) administered over a period of six months.

Why should I get it?

The development of cervical cancer from HPV infection typically follows a prolonged timeline often spanning between 10 to 15 years.

It is a common infection in sexually active individuals and can infect both men and women.

HPV is mainly transmitted through sexual contact which includes oral, vaginal or anal sex as well as close skin to skin contact.

Low-risk HPV infections can cause warts on the skin while high-risk HPV infections can turn into cancer.

How do I get it?

Walk-in registrations for vaccination is performed on-site at the NCSM, free of charge.

Recipients are required to present their MyKad for registration purposes.