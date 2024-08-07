PETALING JAYA, Aug 7 — Selangor police have yet to receive the comprehensive autopsy report on the cause of death of former Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, 25, who was murdered last month.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said they are still waiting for the Sungai Buloh Hospital to issue the complete report.

“We have not yet received (the autopsy report) from the hospital,” he briefly stated during a press conference on the disposal of case items at the Ara Damansara Police Station here today, when asked to comment on the progress of the case.

Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was reported missing on July 10 before her body was found in an oil palm plantation in Hulu Selangor at around 6pm, five days later.

On July 26, the suspect in the case, a police officer stationed at the Slim River Police Station in Perak, Lance Corporal Muhammad Alif Monjani, 26, was charged at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Magistrate's Court with her murder.

The charge was made under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years, and not less than 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction. — Bernama