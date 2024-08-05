KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — MyBorderPass, the first facial recognition system being tested for motorcyclists in Malaysia, has already seen over 30,000 registrations, The Star reported today.

According to the newspaper, the QR code system is proving a hit with Malaysian motorcyclists seeking faster immigration clearance at the Johor-Singapore border through the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (BSI) complex since its trial run began at the end of last month.

“The proof-of-concept (POC) period for the three systems, including MyBorderPass, is expected to end on August 31.

“Let us see which one is the most suitable for our checkpoints with Singapore,” Johor works, transportation, infrastructure, and communication committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh was quoted as saying.

The other two new systems are the MyTrip application, which went live on June 1 for those using the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in the Second Link; and MyRentas, which started several weeks later at BSI.

Fazli was reported saying he plans to visit the BSI soon to monitor the implementation of MyBorderPass, which features three lanes for entry and exit.

He assured the public that alongside the new QR code applications, other options for immigration clearance remain available, including e-gates and manual counters.

With these technological advancements, the government hopes to streamline border control and improve the overall travel experience between Malaysia and Singapore.