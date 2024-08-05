KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Malaysia’s weather feels like it’s getting wilder these days. The past few months have been long spells of blue skies interspersed with brief bouts of rain that just leaves us feeling sweaty and exhausted.

Part of this recent chaotic weather is caused by tropical storms in the northeast of the Philippines and the South China Sea near Hainan Island in China, with temperatures measuring between 35°C and 37°C.

The changes in atmospheric circulation coupled with high humidity is what makes us feel hotter. But beyond that, these elevated temperature changes can also be particularly dangerous.

Let’s take a look at these heatwaves and what it does to our environment and the human body.

What are heatwaves, exactly?

Heatwaves occur when warm air is trapped near the surface of an area and blocks the arrival of cooler air, leading to prolonged periods of intense heat.

The long-term rise in global temperatures, mainly due to human activities like burning fossil fuels and deforestation, makes heatwaves more frequent and severe, as the overall warmth of the planet increases.

In urban areas, the combination of concrete, asphalt, and sparse greenery creates localised heat zones, intensifying heatwaves.

Prolonged droughts and dry conditions also contribute, as parched soil absorbs heat more quickly.

Natural climate variations, such as El Niño, can shift weather patterns and boost the chances of heatwaves in certain regions.

Geographic features, like valleys and mountain ranges, can also trap hot air and lead to sudden spikes in temperature as well as changes in wind patterns can move hot air into areas not typically prone to such extreme heat, and local human activities, like land development and deforestation, can further enhance the effect of heatwaves.

What’s climate change got to do with heatwaves?

When the climate – not to be confused with the weather – gets warmer, heatwaves become more intense, leading to more frequent and extreme hot days and nights.

Higher temperatures also mean more evaporation, which can worsen droughts and extend wildfire seasons.

In addition, warmer air holds more moisture, leading to heavier rains, like the ones we in Malaysia have been experiencing.

This extra warmth and moisture give storms more energy and increase the chances of extreme weather events.

As a result, there is a noticeable increase in the frequency of heatwaves and extremely hot days, along with more frequent heavy rainfalls, which heightens the risk of flooding.

A woman shields her head with a plastic sheet while crossing a road during a downpour in Ipoh, Perak on August 3, 2024. — Bernama pic

Rising sea levels also make coastal storms more dangerous by increasing the amount of seawater that goes onto land, making storm surges and flooding more severe.

What we can expect in future

With the way temperatures keep climbing, heatwaves are expected to become more common and intense.

This means there will be longer stretches of extreme heat, followed by extreme weather events like typhoons and droughts, which are also likely to get worse because the seas will get warmer, and a vicious feedback cycle with evaporation causing more moisture in the air, causing... you get the picture.

On top of that, the melting polar ice will lead to higher sea levels, which will increase the risk of coastal flooding and land erosion.

These changes will disrupt the natural ecosystems of plants and animals, leading to shifts in wildlife, altering their migration patterns, is worst cases, the extinction of species.

Humans will also face more health risks. Heat-related illnesses, respiratory issues from poor air quality, and a greater spread of diseases carried by insects are among the hazards.

Additionally, climate change will affect economies and communities, causing damage to infrastructure, raising disaster response costs, and potentially displacing people.

Azhar Hashim, deputy chairman of the Pertubuhan Persaudaraan Pesawah Malaysia, shows how the dry season is wilting paddy saplings in Alor Pongsu, Perak pn July 31. — Bernama pic

Can our government do anything?

Yes, to a certain degree; they can manage human activities that contribute to climate changes.

The Malaysian government has set up a National Climate Change Action Council, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and is working to introduce a National Climate Change Bill, the National Adaptation Plan, and the National Carbon Market Policy.

Last month, the government was reported to be fast-tracking the New Industrial Master Plan , the National Energy Transition Roadmap, and the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

According to the World Health Organisation, to avoid severe health consequences and prevent millions of climate change-related deaths, it is crucial to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

While past emissions have already ensured some degree of global warming and climate changes, even a 1.5°C increase is not deemed safe, as each additional fraction of a degree of warming will significantly impact people’s lives and health.