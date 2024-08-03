SIBU, Aug 3 — Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Nancy Shukri has urged the public not to record any incidents of child abuse or neglect for posting on social media, and to contact the authorities or Talian Kasih 15999 instead.

“People need to know what to do if they see something suspicious. Report it immediately to the police or Talian Kasih at 15999. Don’t just record videos for social media; report it to us,” she said.

Speaking at the launch of the Child Advocacy Programme: Love for Children at SMK Agama Sibu today, the Santubong MP said that the Child Protection Team (PPKK) should be given the opportunity to better understand the children in their respective areas.

This, she said, was to enable them to fulfil the roles and responsibilities as outlined in the PPKK and Children’s Activities Centre (PAKK) guidelines.

Regarding the programme, she said its purpose was to enhance children’s understanding of situations involving those who need care and protection.

“That is where we give children the opportunity to learn what they should do if something happens to them or to someone they know,” she said, adding that the programme was organised in collaboration with the police and other relevant parties, particularly those involved in law enforcement to protect children.

She added that her ministry hoped all parties would work together to find effective solutions to social issues concerning children, and to ensure their safety and protection to curb the increase in child abuse and neglect cases in the future. — Bernama