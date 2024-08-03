Ask Putrajaya for more funds to upgrade school facilities as state’s role is limited, Sarawak deputy minister tells MPs

SIBU, Aug 3 — Members of Parliament (MPs) should lobby for more funds to help improve and upgrade the essential facilities of schools in Sarawak.

Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang said he could not do much, in view of education being still under the purview of the federal government.

“What I can do is to help implement and improve some of the existing facilities but it is still the MPs who need to get more funds from the federal government to help upgrade the schools because education still falls under the federal administration,” he told reporters after visiting SMK Kampong Nangka here yesterday to inspect the facilities at the school.

The Pelawan assemblyman said many of the schools in his constituency required upgrading like toilets improvement and covered walkways maintenance.

“I have asked the contractors to rectify any shortcomings such as cracking and finishing of these facilities at these schools.”

He promised to help all the schools in Pelawan constituency in getting some of the upgrading works done.

“For bigger projects, we hope the MP could provide more funds from the federal government to help upgrade the schools for the benefit of the children,” he added.

On future development of SMK Kampong Nangka, Tiang said he was still looking into the possibility of building a pickleball court or a jogging track in front of the school.

“When completed, such facility will not only be enjoyed by the students but also by members of the public.” — Borneo Post





