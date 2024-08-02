IPOH, Aug 2 — The Perak government today ordered the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) to provide an explanation to clarify the confusion and misconception on their visit to a Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur recently.

The Menteri Besar’s Office in a statement said the order came after getting the consent and decree from the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah in a special meeting which was called by the state government today to discuss the matter.

The meeting was attended by the Perak Mufti’s Department and JAIPk and as well as the Council of Islamic Religion and Malay Customs of Perak (MAIPk).

“JAIPk has been ordered to correct the misconception from the statement issued by one of the course participants.

“JAIPk was also instructed to review the course modules in order to avoid defamation and misunderstandings that could affect its reputation and credibility as a department responsible for the affairs and interests of Muslims,” it said.

The state government also requested JAIPk to obtain consultations and views for an appropriate module from the Perak State Mufti Department before organising such programmes in the future.

The state government said that these actions were taken based on the principle of “maqasid sharia” in protecting the purity and position of Islam as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

Recently, videos and pictures of JAIPk members visiting a Kuala Lumpur temple were shared on social media. The visit was reportedly part of a programme to foster interfaith understanding and awareness.

The state government explained that the latest polemic has caused misunderstanding and negative perceptions among Muslims and has affected the state government’s reputation as well as that of the Islamic religious authorities.

The state government also urged all heads of departments to be more cautious when publishing statements on social media, especially when it came to matters concerning religion.

It also urged everyone to remain calm and not issue statements that could create tension among the multiracial society in this country.

Meanwhile, Perak Umno Liaison Committee expressed their regret over JAIPk in organising the programme that has created negative perceptions.

“Although the programme is reported to educate participants to increase their knowledge related to Islamic preaching activities, the methods and approaches used have caused confusion and anxiety among Muslims.

“The image of the state government, which adheres to the principles of maqasid sharia in safeguarding the purity of the Islamic religion, can be tarnished if the issue is not dealt prudently,” it said in a statement.