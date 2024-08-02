BANGKOK, Aug 2 — Malaysia has introduced a Data Breach Notification system for immediate reporting and mitigation of data leaks to prevent citizens from becoming victims of scammers, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said.

She said this notification must be submitted by data users who are experiencing personal data leakage incidents, including hacking threats.

“This initiative allows incident information to be analysed so that mitigation measures can be taken immediately to prevent further leakage and control the ongoing impact.

“The government is dedicated to maintaining public confidence in the country’s data management practices,” she told Bernama on the sidelines of her two-day working visit here, Thursday.

Teo said law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies, and other organisations in Malaysia are working to raise public awareness of the notification system, implement stricter regulations, and improve enforcement to protect individuals from scams.

She noted that as advancement in digitalisation also increase the potential for technology abuse and exposure to scams, it is essential to continuously adapt to the evolving tactics used by scammers.

“Malaysia also set up a National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) to enable the government to make necessary actions for various stakeholders to work together, particularly to share information, coordinate efforts, study on the needs to improve the current legislation and address the global nature of fraudulent activities,” she said.

Earlier, Teo led a Malaysian delegation to the China Mobile South-east Asia Cooperation Conference in Thailand’s capital.

The delegation, which includes chief strategy officer of Digital National Bhd (DNB) Datuk Ahmad Zaki Zahid and a member of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Derek John Fernandez, also visited South-east Asia’s largest tech and startup hub, True Digital Park.

Teo is also scheduled to visit the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission in Thailand to discuss anti-scam efforts today. — Bernama