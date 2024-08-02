PUTRAJAYA, Aug 2 — All applications for any change to condition (modification) and renewal of permits must be made through the online Commercial Vehicle Licensing System (i-SPKP) with effect from August 19, the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) announced.

In a statement yesterday, the agency said it will temporarily suspend the application process at all counters from August 10-18 for the transfer of applications to the i-SPKP system.

“Following the opening of the renewal module and modification module in the i-SPKP system, there is a need to coordinate the transfer of data from the old system to the new system,” said the statement.

According to APAD, any customer who has an urgent matter involving an application for change of conditions and renewal needs to plan the application before August 9.

The agency also informed other existing applications through the i-SPKP system including new applications and licensing vehicles will run as usual.

In the meantime, APAD advises any industry player who has not registered its company in the i-SPKP system to do so immediately to avoid any application difficulties in the future.

For more information, the public can visit the official i-SPKP portal at https://portal.ispkp.gov.my/. — Bernama