KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today denounced Facebook’s parent company Meta for removing his tribute to the late Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, calling the company’s actions disrespectful to the Palestinian struggle for freedom.

“Meta has once again acted disgracefully and has insulted the struggle of the Palestinian people by removing the video and condolence post criticising the assassination of the late Ismail Haniyeh,” he posted on Facebook this morning.

“It is unreasonable that a tribute honouring a fighter who strives to liberate his homeland from tyranny and suffering is deemed dangerous,” he added.

Similar messages were posted on all the prime minister’s social media platforms.

Anwar emphasised the need for social media platforms to recognise the significance of honouring those who fight for justice.

“Let this serve as a clear and unequivocal message to Meta: Cease this display of cowardice and stop acting as instruments of the oppressive Zionist Israeli regime!”

Anwar’s remarks highlight ongoing worldwide tensions regarding the portrayal of the Palestinian struggle on global platforms, urging greater sensitivity and support for those advocating for justice and freedom.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms last night, Anwar expressed his sorrow at Ismail’s death and concerns at how the latter’s murder would affect Palestinians, saying it was a move designed to derail peace talks amid a protracted crisis there.

Anwar met Ismail last May in Qatar during a three-day visit to the Middle Eastern nation, and described the latter as a “friend”.



