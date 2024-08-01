PUTRAJAYA, Aug 1 — The family of Teoh Beng Hock got their day with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today, more than a decade after his abrupt death from a fall outside the Selangor office of anti-corruption investigators in 2009.

Accompanied by their lawyer Ramkarpal Singh, the family had a closed door session with the prime minister to discuss what they considered a long delay in the pursuit of justice for Beng Hock’s death 15 years ago.

“During the meeting, we raised several issues regarding the delay in the investigation of Teoh Beng Hock’s death and expressed the family’s dissatisfaction with this delay.

“A request was made to the prime minister to expedite this process by instructing the police to complete the investigation promptly,” Ramkarpal told reporters after the meeting here this afternoon.

MORE TO COME