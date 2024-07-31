KUALA TERENGGANU, July 31 — The Sessions Court today sentenced a labourer to 30 years in prison and 30 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to raping his disabled daughter.

The 45-year-old made the plea after the three charges against him were read before Judge Mohd Zul Zaqikudin Zulkifli.

The accused was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 strokes of the cane for each charge with all of them running separately from the date of arrest on July 21, 2024.

However, he will only be whipped 24 times as Section 288 of the Criminal Procedure Code only allows a maximum of 24 strokes of the cane.

On the first count, the man was charged with raping his then 12-year-old daughter in a house in Dungun in 2022.

He was also charged with committing the same offence against the victim at the same location in October 2023 and January this year at 6pm and 12.30am respectively.

Each charge was framed under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code which provides for a prison sentence of between eight and 30 years and not less than 10 strokes of the cane if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Intan Nor Hilwani Mat Riffin appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama