KOTA KINABALU, July 30 — The Sabah government will investigate claims that rainforest areas in the state are being advertised for sale on a social media platform, says Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said that as of now, his administration had not received further information regarding the matter.

In light of this, Hajiji urged the public, especially the people of Sabah, not to be easily influenced by any information spread through social media without verification from the relevant government agencies or departments.

“We will look into this matter first. In such cases, the public should not be easily swayed. To get accurate information, it must come from the relevant agencies or departments.

“There is a lot of deception and slander on social media. I hope the public will not believe everything they see on these platforms,” he told reporters after officiating the 12th Sabah Education Department Academic Excellence Recognition Ceremony at the Sabah International Convention Centre here yesterday.

Hajiji was responding to a viral link uploaded on a social media platform last Friday, alleging that nine listings of land in rainforest areas totalling 80,000 hectares in Sabah and Sarawak were being advertised on an online marketplace.

The link was uploaded by a body claiming to be a regional independent observer conducting research and analysis on climate-related issues.

Chief Conservator of Forests Datuk Frederick Kugan was quoted in a local newspaper yesterday as saying that the Sabah Forestry Department would be investigating claims that two forest reserves were up for sale in the state and advised the public to contact the department regarding any matters related to Forest Reserves.

Frederick expressed dismay that online platform users were advertising the sale of lands within Forest Reserves, with the intent to potentially scam would-be investors. — Bernama