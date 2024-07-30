KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — New regulations for social media and internet messaging services, set to be introduced by the government, aim to tackle the spread of crime and harmful information, thereby creating a safer online environment for all users, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

In a Facebook post, he acknowledged that while some of these regulations may be unpopular, they are essential for the public good.

“The evolution of technology demands that all users, particularly in the digital realm, adhere to high standards of conduct to avoid sensitivities that could disrupt peace and security on social media platforms,” he said.

Anwar said this during his address at the Madani Feast event in Taman Koperasi Perpaduan 2, Tambun, Perak, earlier yesterday.

Before concluding his visit, he engaged with local residents and toured Masjid Ar-Rashid, which is expected to be completed and operational soon.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said announced on Sunday that new legislation to improve digital safety, including provisions for a ‘kill switch’, will be tabled in Parliament in October.

She noted that the law will require social media and internet messaging service providers to take responsibility for addressing online crimes, including fraud, cyberbullying, the distribution of child sexual abuse material and various forms of harassment.

Also, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on Saturday said social media and messaging services with at least eight million registered users in Malaysia will need to apply for a Class Application Service Licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

This new regulatory framework will take effect from Aug 1, with the licensing requirement enforced from Jan 1 next year.

In a separate post, Anwar shared that he visited the site of a fire that occurred in Kampung Manjoi, Tambun.

“Besides receiving briefings from the fire department, I also had the opportunity to meet the victims of the fire and provide donations to ease their burden from this disaster. I pray for their strength and patience as they face this challenge,” he said.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the prime minister announced that he had provided an immediate donation of RM5,000 to each family affected by the fire that destroyed eight homes in the village.

Anwar, who is also Tambun MP, said the donation was delivered by his political secretary, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim.

According to several Facebook posts, the fire, which occurred around 5.40 pm yesterday, destroyed eight homes, six of which were occupied. No casualties, however, were reported. — Bernama