KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Bersatu will mediate to ease tensions between Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition allies PAS and Gerakan, said Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

Wan Fayhsal said that the parties have been at odds over the role of brewery companies in fundraising events for Chinese schools, in a report by Malaysiakini.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining Gerakan within the PN coalition to reflect its multiracial representation.

“PN cannot afford to lose Gerakan,” he said at a press conference today, expressing confidence that party leaders will resolve the issue after the Nenggiri by-election.

“We are not far-right Malay, xenophobic, Islamist or extremist. We (PN) are meant for everyone,” Wan Fayhsal added, noting that disagreements among coalition partners are common.

“I will help my leaders to bridge the gap between PAS and Gerakan,” he told reporters after handing over a memorandum to PN Senator Razali Idris outside Parliament today.

The memorandum urged Dewan Negara senators to object to the Mavcom (Dissolution) Bill 2024 and CAAM (Amendment) Bill 2024, calling for them to be referred to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee.

Chinese school have received funding from companies, including breweries, for decades — but the issue came under spotlight due to a recent charity event in the Sepang school attended by Sepang MP and deputy minister Aiman Athirah Sabu.

At a fund-raising dinner on July 14, Aiman was pictured with a mock cheque bearing the logo of Tiger Beer, one of the country’s biggest beer brand.

The move was then criticised by Islamist party PAS for allegedly “normalising” alcohol consumption.

Aiman responded, calling PAS leaders “hypocrites” for their double standards during political campaigns.

Wan Fayhsal acknowledged the differing views of PAS and Gerakan on the matter.

“We are not against vernacular schools. We think vernacular schools have the right to raise funds from any source,” the Machang MP said, as quoted by Malaysiakini.

However, he said he did not agree for alcoholic beverages to be promoted in schools — be it vernacular schools or otherwise.

“It is also wrong for (Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister) Aiman Athirah (Sabu) to give a thumb-up with the banner (mock cheque). That’s an insult to the religion, race and people at large,” he added.