KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a Level 1 heatwave alert for eight locations across Malaysia this morning, down from 12 yesterday.

According to MetMalaysia, the following locations were experiencing a Level 1 heatwave.

Pahang

Rompin

Sarawak

Sri Aman Lubok Antu Kapit Sibu Kuching Telang Usan Marudi

The department defines a Level 1 heatwave as three consecutive days of temperatures between 35°C and 37°C.

Level 2 is for temperatures between 37°C and 40°C, while the highest Level 3 is when temperatures remain above 40°C for three straight days.